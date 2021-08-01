Group Gives Edo Police 72 Hours To Arrest Vigilantes Who Burnt 5 Suspects To Death

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2021

A human rights group, Talakawa’s Parliament has condemned the extrajudicial killing of 5 Nigerians allegedly accused of kidnapping in the Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State by some members of Owan East Vigilante Group.

The group gave the police 72 hours to fish out the vigilantes responsible for the jungle justice. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

This was disclosed at the weekend in a press release signed by the Speaker and Spiritual Leader Marxist of the group, Kola Edokpayi, and Secretary, Comrade Imasuen Wilson Osawaru.

According to the statement, the five persons beaten and burnt to death by the vigilantes were later discovered to be labourers. 

The statement read, “The five Nigerians that were later discovered to be labourers were arrested, beaten and burnt to death by some members of a local vigilante group and hunters who accused the kidnap suspects of being responsible for the series of kidnappings at Otuo-Afuze Road, Owan East Local Government Area, even when they were not found with arms allegedly used for the kidnapping operation. We are yet to know the person that was allegedly kidnapped.”

The group frowned on a situation whereby vigilantes who are supposed to assist the police in combating crime will arrest and execute suspects without informing the police, whose job it is to investigate and charge the suspects to court appropriately for trial. 

Talakawa’s Parliament described the killing of the five labourers as jungle justice and genocide which must be condemned by rational people. 

It, however, called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to set the machinery in place for the training of vigilantes bearing arms in the state.

They thereby gave the police 72 hours ultimatum to arrest and prosecute the vigilantes responsible for killing the suspects. 

 

