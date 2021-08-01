Suspension Of Abba Kyari Not Enough, Extradite Him To US For Trial – Nigerians React To Police Chief's Debarment

The suspension of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari has received commendations, but with comments made by Nigerians that his trial in the United States should follow immediately.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) disclosed on Sunday that it had suspended the police chief in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

Kyari was implicated in a $1.1 million fraud by the infamous cyber fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi last Tuesday in the US.

According to the US Department of Justice, officials revealed in court filings that Hushpuppi disclosed during interrogation that he gave bribes to Nigeria’s police chief, Kyari, to have one of his rivals arrested and jailed in Nigeria following a dispute over a $1.1 million fraudulently taken from a Qatari businessperson.

“Abba Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31st 2021 and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action,” the statement by Ani said.

Reacting, Nigerians flooded social media with comments, largely noting that Kyari’s suspension was not enough, and that he should swiftly be taken to the US to face trial.

Most of the people who commented as scooped on Facebook believed that the Nigerian government may soon sweep the case under the carpet,.

According to Great Ness, “Criminal in police uniform! The end of the road has finally come. Before Nigerian Government suspended him, they must have confirmed it by themselves.”

Precious Anyanwu said, “That is not enough. He should as a matter of urgency submit himself to the FBI for interrogation and subsequent investigation. If he is innocent, then he will be let off the hook of Abbas allegations.

“Clean heart fears no accusation! When our dearest Allen Onyema was alleged to have been an accomplice to a crime, he travelled to the USA and was discharged of that. Why all this noise on social media to the extent of our Northern brothers tribalising crime. It's so annoying?”

Nweke Tobechukwu commented, “They want to use the word SUSPENSION to deceive FBI, NO WAY. He should quickly go and answer FBI immediately, there is no harm in complying.”

“Suspension only is not enough, please extradition is much better. Jazz (Juju) no fit work with FBI,” Ezinne Osisioma Ozoumeh said.

“The only time Nigerian government acts on real corruption case is when it goes international and has no place to hide the one wo committed the crime,” Emeka Okonkwo said. “They are being forced to do what they don't want to do.”

Prince Dami said, “Free flight is waiting for you. Suspension is not necessary in this case. He must be dismissed and jailed alongside his brother in crime!!!”