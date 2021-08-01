Why I'm Not Happy As Governor Of Katsina State—Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has said it is a difficult time to be a governor considering the security challenges in his state, and indeed in the country.

Masari said contrary to what many think that governors are enjoying, they have been having sleepless nights and their phones close to them to receive emergency reports.

The governor said this during an interview with DW Hausa on Friday.

Katsina State has been a hotbed for banditry and other forms of insecurity.

Many residents have been killed while many including pupils have kidnapped by bandits for ransom.

Masari said, “In this difficult time and uncertainty, all the issues of governance have been dominated by security matters from sunset to dawn. I receive security reports at any moment through many channels daily. No sensible leader who has the feelings of his people at heart will be happy in such a situation.

“Governing in this difficult time, I see no joy that people are saying we are enjoying.“

"In this kind of situation, we are having sleepless nights. You only have a few hours to sleep with your phone beneath your ears and whoever calls you at midnight won’t do that to greet you but to tell you a problem that is happening.

“People misunderstood us (governors) as people enjoying themselves. Some people are just assuming things and we must not assume what we think is right because if someone is not in the system, he cannot understand the situation," he added.