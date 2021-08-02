Anambra Poll: African Action Congress Denies Giving Party’s Ticket To APC Defector, Nwankwo

The party also condemned a publication by a news website, elombah.com with the headline, “Anambra 2021: 11 Gov aspirants dump APC en masse, move to AAC” (sic).

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2021

The National Working Committee of the African Action Congress (AAC) has denied choosing one Dr Chidozie Nwankwo as the party’s candidate in the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Femi Adeyeye, the AAC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement warned Nigerians not to deal with Nwankwo as he is not a member of the party.

The statement reads, “It could be recalled that the NWC has widely disclaimed that the said Chidozie Nwankwo is not a member of the party let alone a candidate. And that no member of the public should deal with him on that basis.

“These elements should be avoided like a plague, as they are trying to deceive the unsuspecting public into their agenda of teaming up to continue looting the resources of our people, particularly in Anambra State.

“We wish to add that the AAC does not hand over its revolutionary flag of integrity and patriotism to just anybody to fly anyhow. The word “flagbearer” has been so tainted in today’s politics that we do not find it sufficient to use.

“For the purpose of educating the public on our methods, it is not enough to fly the flag of the AAC, what’s sufficient is that our candidates “fly” the manifesto, programmes and revolutionary posture of the party, which is to fight for the welfare of our people regardless of tribe, colour, religion or creed.

“We reiterate that the African Action Congress (AAC) is a party for social engineering, different in all colourations from what have been obtainable in the political terrain since the transition to civilian rule.

“The AAC is not a “special purpose vehicle” for negotiations with elements either organised in APC, PDP or their annexures who have destroyed the past, present and are already planning to set the future of the everyday Nigerian ablaze.

“It is to this, we call on the Publisher of Elombah.com to retract the circulated publication IMMEDIATELY or face political and legal actions from the party.”

SaharaReporters, New York

