BREAKING: Bandits Kill 17 Residents, Policeman In Fresh Attacks On Kaduna

Six people were reportedly killed at Ungwan Magaji, six in Kikoba, one in Kigam and five in Kishisho.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2021

At least 18 people, including a policeman, have been killed in attacks across five communities in Chawai chiefdom in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Daily Trust, the affected villages are; Kigom, Kikoba, Kishisho and Ungwa Magaji.

A resident of one of the affected communities said the attackers invaded their community, shooting at anything in sight.

“The invaders destroyed property worth millions of naira including farmlands in the affected areas,” said the resident who preferred anonymity.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kaduna Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, did not pick calls or respond to a text message sent to him at the time of filing this report.

SaharaReporters, New York

