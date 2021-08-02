Nigerian Soldiers Seize Our Fertilisers, Resell Same To Us At Exorbitant Prices—Adamawa Farmers

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2021

Troops of the Nigerian Army have been accused of confiscating fertilisers and reselling same to owners or other willing buyers at exorbitant prices.

Some residents of Gulak, in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state told SaharaReporters on Monday that soldiers stationed in their area have been allegedly seizing and reselling to them their own fertilisers.

File Photo

They also alleged that they are living under difficult and harsh conditions imposed by the military.

Farmers in the area have decried the situation, lamenting that they are facing food shortage due to the action of the military stationed in their area, who are supposed to be protecting them.

They revealed that a bag of NPK fertiliser, which should sell for between N16,000 and N20,000, eventually costs between N32,000 and N40,000 by the time it gets to farmers. 

Meanwhile, there have been concerns over looming food insecurity in Nigeria.

According to the farmers, the action of the military could worsen the food crisis in the country. 

One of them told SaharaReporters that besides being forced to part with essential farm inputs, they live under difficult conditions. 

He lamented the current imposition of curfew from 6:00pm to 6:00am in the area. 

He said, "When we buy fertiliser to boost crop production, soldiers will seize it only to resell it to the owner or another willing buyer.

"They have also imposed stringent conditions on us. By 6:00pm, we are compelled to remain indoors till 6:00am, imagine that.

"Even at that, your voices must not be heard outside, else soldiers will forcibly come in and punish you in front of your family members.

"Sincerely speaking, our situation is worse than that of prisoners; we're pleading for help." 

Another source told SaharaReporters that soldiers stationed in Madagali to secure the area have allegedly been running businesses through proxies. 

According to the source, they sell among others provisions, alcohol drinks, cigarettes, and deal in petroleum products, which they allegedly sell on the black market. 

When contacted, Commander of 28 Task Force brigade Chibok, Brigadier General Zirkushu Kennedy, promised to investigate the allegation and treat the matter appropriately.

