Nnamdi Kanu Needs Advanced Medical Care – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer Insists After Fresh Visit

Ejiofor, who visited Kanu on Monday, noted that Kanu extended greetings to his supporters worldwide and all foreign governments and institutions which were relentlessly following up.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2021

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that the IPOB leader still needs advanced medical care, despite the fact that he is “firm and stable.”

Ejiofor, who visited Kanu on Monday, noted that Kanu extended greetings to his supporters worldwide and all foreign governments and institutions which were relentlessly following up.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer stated these in an update sent to SaharaReporters on Monday after he was able to visit Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

Ejiofor said, “After weeks of speculations and uncertainties, we have finally seen our Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We can authoritatively confirm this position to the World.

“He is firm and stable, less the burden of solitary confinement and concomitant mental torture arising therefrom. Though the detaining authority is giving him medical attention, he still requires advanced medical care, which formed substantial part of the relief in our application before the Court.

“He specifically requested that we should extend his heartfelt compliment to millions of his supporters worldwide and all foreign Governments and institutions who are relentlessly following up. Media houses are indeed not left out of this classification.

“We are winning but your prayers are doing wonders, don't relent, as you continue to remain law abiding. We shall continue to keep you all in constant communication on every development around him particularly now that the visit will be more regular than before.”

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja had last Monday adjourned the trial of Kanu to October 21, due to failure of Nigerian Government to produce him in court.

When the matter was called up, the prosecution counsel, M. B. Abubakar, had informed the court that the matter was slated for hearing and that they were ready to continue.

But Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor, had informed the court that there was a pending application before the court to transfer Kanu from the custody of the DSS.

Justice Binta Nyako had stated that the trial could not continue in the absence of the IPOB leader since he was not available to stand his trial.

The court adjourned to October 21, 2021, for continuation of hearing.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nigeria's Secret Police Showed Us Sample Of How Igbos Suffer Daily In Nigeria — Israeli Filmmaker Detained For 20 Days
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abuja Court Warns Director-General Of Department Of State Services To Release Five #BuhariMustGo Protesters Or Risk Jail
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Detains Five Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church Despite Fulfilling Bail Conditions
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Detained Five #BuhariMustGo Activists File Contempt Proceedings Against Director-General Of Nigeria’s Secret Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari, Attorney-General Must Call Department Of State Services To Order – Lawyer To Igboho’s Aides Condemns Attacks On Journalists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Adamawa Court Remands Youth Leader In Prison For Calling Buhari, SGF 'Useless' Over Insecurity
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Nigeria's Secret Police Showed Us Sample Of How Igbos Suffer Daily In Nigeria — Israeli Filmmaker Detained For 20 Days
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Two Ogun Varsity Student Lovers Die After Taking Sniper
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Again, Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Overseer, Olukoya Loses Against Blogger, Maureen Badejo In UK Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Hushpuppi Scandal: Inspector-General Of Police Announces New Replacement For Suspended Abba Kyari To Head Intelligence Team
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Anambra Poll: African Action Congress Denies Giving Party’s Ticket To APC Defector, Nwankwo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 17 Residents, Policeman In Fresh Attacks On Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yobe Top Government Official Reduced To APC’s Mouthpiece, Issues Statement On Ward Congress
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Adamawa Court Jails Youth Two Years For ‘Insulting’ Buhari, SGF Mustapha
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Journalism Igboho’s Aides: Nigerian Union Of Journalists Lambasts Department Of State Services Over Assault On Pressmen
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How Polaris Bank Worker Stole N20Million From US-based Nigerian Man’s Account
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME India Police Arrest Nigerian Man For Defrauding Job-seekers, Recover 65 Debit Cards
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal How Serial Fraudster, Hushpuppi Paid Suspended Police Officer, Abba Kyari N8million To Detain Friend – FBI
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad