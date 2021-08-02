Soldier Threatens To Gun Down Motorist For Killing His Monkey In Adamawa

A motorist has narrowly escaped being killed by a trigger-happy soldier who threatened to shoot him for knocking down and killing his monkey.

The incident occurred last Friday in Shuwa town in the Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

An eyewitness who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity said the soldier deflated the tyres of the man's car before threatening to gun him down.

"The monkey was running across the road when it was knocked down by the driver and it died, but it was not intentional.

"The soldier became furious seeing the body of his lifeless monkey, he then moved in anger and deflated two of the car tyres. He also cocked his gun and threatened to shoot the driver," the source said.

Commander of 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, Brigadier General Zirkushu Kennedy, who confirmed the incident, told SaharaReporters that the soldier has been arrested.

He said, "I ordered the arrest of the soldier and the soldier has been arrested because military is a disciplined profession.

"We'll investigate and make sure appropriate disciplinary measures are carried out."