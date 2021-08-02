Yobe Top Government Official Reduced To APC’s Mouthpiece, Issues Statement On Ward Congress

Meanwhile, the job functions of the office headed by Mohammed were officially developing and implementing the governor’s communications strategy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2021

One of the Yobe State Government’s top officials, Mamman Mohammed, has reduced himself to an All Progressives Congress spokesman in the state, issuing press statements over the just concluded ward congress of the party.

Mohammed, the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, was seen congratulating members of the APC party over “the successful and peaceful conduct of the ward Congress across the country.”

File Photo

The statement issued by Mohammed quoted Buni as saying reports from across the states reaching his office indicated that the congress was successful and peaceful.

The office also serves as the point of contact for media seeking information about the governor and the governor’s programs.

Mohammed’s statement reads, “I wish to congratulate us all for the peaceful and successful conduct of the ward congress. The massive turnout of members in the Congress reflects the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“It also reflects the unity and confidence of our members in the repositioned APC and its leadership," Buni said.

"I want to assure our members that their choice of leaders at the ward Congress and indeed, subsequent congresses will be respected. The party has put some measures in place to check and rectify anomalies arising from the Congress. We are committed to building a strong internal democracy to give the party a strong leadership that is genuinely elected by the people," he said.

Buni urged aggrieved parties to seek redress through constituted channels in the party.

SaharaReporters, New York

