Again, Twitter Trends After Shutting Down ‘Fleets’ Feature, 8 Months After Launch

Fleets are disappearing tweets that sit in a row at the top of users' Twitter handles on smartphones. These ephemeral tweets expire after 24 hours.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 03, 2021

Months after being rolled out for all users, micro-blogging site, Twitter has shutting down its Instagram Stories-like 'Fleets' feature. 

It shut it down on Tuesday, August 3, mid-day reports. 

It was launched in November 2020. 

 

It was launched in November 2020.

 

"In the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven't seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped," Ilya Brown, Twitter's vice president of product, said in a statement in July.  

 

"We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter," Brown added.  

 

From August 3, the Twitter users would only see active Spaces which are live audio chat rooms at the top of their timelines.  

 

During the time that Fleets was available full-fledged, the micro-blogging site had added multiple new features to it, including the possibility of adding GIFs, stickers, change the text colour and more. 

 

According to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, the company started Fleets not to build a storage product within Twitter, "but to solve the problem of people not wanting to tweet because they appear to be staying around too long".

 

On its website, Twitter said, "Using our learnings from Fleets, we’ll focus on creating other ways for people to join the conversation and talk about what’s happening in their world."

In June, Twitter was suspended in Nigeria by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government after it deleted a comment made by the African leader threatening secessionists. 

 

The comment was adjudged by many Nigerians to be distasteful. 

 

