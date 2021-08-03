Amnesty International Asks Nigerian Government To Comply With Court Order Releasing Five #BuhariMustGo Protesters

Global human rights’ organisation, Amnesty International, has asked the Muhammadu Buhari-led government and the Department of State Services to comply with the court orders demanding the release of the five #BuhariMustGo activists arrested at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

AI in a tweet on Tuesday stated, “Amnesty International is calling on the Nigerian authorities to comply with the court order and release the 5 activists arrested at Dunamis Chruch Abuja on July 4.”

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that the lawless DSS received a court notification from the Chief Magistrate Court in Mpape, notifying it that the five #BuhariMustGo activists had fulfilled their bail conditions and should be released.

SaharaReporters had revealed that the secret police in its usual fashion refused to release the activists namely; Udoka Victor Anene; Emmanuel Larry; Manasseh Paul Bem; Chinonso Nwodo Henry; and the visually impaired saxophonist, Samuel Gabriel.

SaharaReporters had obtained the court notification from the Chief Magistrate Court of the FCT Holden at Mpape before Honourable Justice Mohamemd Zubairu.

The court notification to the DSS had been signed by Bukar Umar, the registrar of the court and addressed to the Director-General, State Security Services.

The letter dated August 2, was titled, “Notification for release of the following defendants; 1, Udoka Victor Anene; 2, Emmanuel Larry; 3, Manasseh Paul Bem; 4, Chinonso Nwodo Henry; 5, Samuel Gabriel.”

It reads, “I am directed by the Presiding Chuef of the above-named court to notify that the five defendants have their bail condition. You are kindly requested to release them forthwith and unconditionally. Thanks for your anticipated cooperation.”

SaharaReporters on Sunday reported that the activists had now spent 28 days in detention as the secret police continued to violate court order on their release.

The DSS which dragged them before a Magistrates' Court in Mpape last Thursday, also refused to allow them on that day to perfect their bail conditions before hurrying them back into detention.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, had on Sunday reiterated the unjust incarceration of the activists, calling for their immediate release from detention.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that Justice Anwuli Chikere of Federal High Court while ruling on the ex parte motion filed ordered the DSS to immediately release the activists from detention.

The DSS was thereafter served the court order by the court bailiff on the same day.

It had been reported that despite a release order from the Federal High Court, the DSS filed charges at a lower Magistrates' Court in Abuja against the five activists which also granted them bail.

“Today (Monday), the bail conditions for Dunamis International Gospel Centre victims were fulfilled today and served on the lawless DSS even though a Federal High Court in Abuja has already granted the unconditional release of the five activists unlawfully arrested by the lawless DSS with the help of Dr Paul Enenche’s Dunamis church security. Despite fulfilling their bail conditions, the DSS has refused to release them. #BuhariMustGo,” Sowore stated on Monday.

SaharaReporters had reported that Iwatonaiye, a blind saxophonist, one of the detained activists, fell ill in custody and had not been given medical attention.

The situation is giving their families and relatives a serious concern.

The activists through their lawyer had also sued the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Enenche, over their illegal arrest, detention and violation of their rights.

The court had ordered the DSS to release them from detention.