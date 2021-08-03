Bill, Melinda Gates Officially Divorce As Ex-Wife Claims $76billion

Microsoft founder and tech billionaire, Bill Gates, and his wife, Melinda French Gates have officially divorced after 27 years of marriage.

This is coming after a judge approved their split on Monday.

The couple's divorce agreement was pursuant to a separation contract, which is not public.

Neither person will pay spousal support, according to court documents filed Monday. No other financial details are included in publicly available documents.

Also Melinda does not plan to change her name, according to the documents.

Bill and Melinda began dating in 1987 after meeting at a New York trade show, and she'd go on to work in marketing for Microsoft and be appointed as General Manager of Information Products in the early '90s.

The couple wed on January 1, 1994, in Hawaii and Melinda left the company in 1996 to focus on starting their family.

Melinda got $76billion from Bill Gates as a result of the divorce. She got more money from Bill Gates than Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, Mackenzie got through divorce, which was only $60billion.

Bill and Melinda have three adult children, Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe, and reside in their huge, earth-sheltered family mansion, dubbed Xanadu 2.0, overlooking Lake Washington in Medina, WA.

Along with being mega-rich, the duo is widely known for their philanthropic efforts ever since launching the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. It was estimated in 2014 that they had donated $28billion to the foundation, a number that's only skyrocketed in recent years.

For instance, the Gates Foundation made a contribution of $250million in late 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gates' net worth is estimated at more than $130billion.