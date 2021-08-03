BREAKING: Three More Students Kidnapped From Bethel Baptist School Escape From Bandits

Three more kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna have reportedly escaped from captivity.

They were subsequently found by security operatives roaming the forest, according to The PUNCH.

The students, according to a security source in Kaduna on Tuesday, were found roaming in the forest in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

A source told the newspaper that the students after their escape were re-kidnapped by another gang of bandits who entered into negotiation with the parents.

The sources said, “They escaped from their abductors and were later found roaming inside the forest by troops.

“They were found in a forest in Chikun LGA, where they have been for days without food."

The source added that the students looked "pale and sick”.

The students were kidnapped on Monday, July 5, 2021, around 2 am on the school premises along the Kaduna-Kachia Expressway, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The first batch of 28 of the students to secure their freedom spent 20 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Layer, four students also escaped from their captors.