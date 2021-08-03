Court Unfreezes Raymond Dokpesi’s Accounts, Orders EFCC To Release Documents

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that the accounts of businessman and politician, Raymond Dokpesi be unfrozen.

The Court also ordered that his documents being held by the State should be immediately released.

Raymond Dokpesi

While prosecuting Dokpesi and his company, Daar Investment and Holdings Limited, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had obtained a court order freezing the businessman's accounts and seized his documents.

Dokpesi and Daar Investment were charged with engaging in procurement fraud and breach of public trust, in relation to the N2.1billion they got from the Office of the National Security Adviser, under Mohammed Sambo Dasuki.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, in a judgment on April 1, set aside the November 21, 2018 ruling by Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, which rejected their no-case submission ordering Dokpesi and his company to enter a defence.

But in her lead judgment in the unanimous decision of the appellate court’s three-man panel, Justice Elfrieda Williams-Daudu, held among others, that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Dokpesi and his company to warrant their being called upon to enter a defence.

The Court of Appeal then upheld their no-case submission, quashed the charge against them and discharged and acquitted them.

Dokpesi afterwards returned to the Federal High Court, Abuja with an application for orders directing the EFCC to unfreeze his account and return documents seized from him while his trial lasted.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Justice Tsoho rejected the opposition by the prosecution and proceeded to grant the application by Dokpesi and his company.

Justice Tsoho, who is the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, held that since the charge which precipitated the restriction on the accounts had been quashed and the applicants discharged and acquitted by the Court of Appeal, the restriction could no longer be justified.

The judge further held that the EFCC had no basis to sustain the post no debit order on the accounts given the subsisting and valid order of the Court of Appeal.

He noted that the EFCC did not obtain any order staying the execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal since it was delivered on April 1.

On EFCC’s argument that it has lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Justice Tsoho held that the notice of appeal filed at the apex court cannot, in law, stay the execution of the subsisting judgment.

He added that the prosecution ought to have obtained an order staying the execution of the judgment.

Justice Tsoho was of the view that in the absence of any order staying the execution of the judgment by the Court of Appeal, his court was bound by law to give effect to the judgment.

He then ordered the vacation of the freezing order earlier obtained by the EFCC on the accounts in compliance with the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The judge equally ordered that all documents seized from Dokpesi or voluntarily surrendered by him to the state be immediately returned to him.