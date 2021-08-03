#EndSARS: Enugu Judicial Panel Member Dissociates Self From Report By Secretary That Petitioners Abandoned Cases

Out of the 147 petitions, 60 were treated, while 35 cases were transferred to the administrative panel, because they did not fall within its jurisdiction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2021

Comrade Osmond Ugwu, a member of the 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality and/or related extrajudicial killings in Enugu state has dissociated himself from the report released by the panel’s Secretary, Onochie Obuna that about 52 petitioners who submitted petition and information had already abandoned their cases.

 

Obuna, who is the representative of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice had said the panel received 147 petitions. 

File Photo #EndSARS

He said out of the 147 petitions, 60 were treated, while 35 cases were transferred to the administrative panel, because they did not fall within its jurisdiction.

 

He also said the remaining 52 petitions were abandoned by the owners, as they refused to appear before the panel, in spite of several reminders.

 

But reacting in a statement, Ugwu described the claims by the Secretary as false.

 

He said, “As far as I am concerned, the information is very fallacious and is misleading. I am a member of the panel and I represent the Civil Society in the panel. I have shown presence on and participated in all the meetings and sittings of the panel except on two days which I had compelling reasons to be absent from the panel of which I put the chairman on notice, sought for and obtained permissions. 

 

“During the meeting of the panel on Thursday, 29th July, 2021, the panel directed the Secretary to compile all the memos from number one to 147 as contained in the cause list of the panel and update the panel members both in soft and hard copies; the status of each memo vis-a-vis those adopted with dates, those transferred with date, those on the hearing stage and date of last adjournment and those yet to be mentioned with evidence of communication to the petitioners by the panel through the Registry headed by the Secretary.

 

“It is from this record that we can, after verification conclude that a particular petitioner has abandoned his or her petition. We have not received such record till today and no panel member has any record of petitions that is said to have been abandoned. The figure 52 is read for the first time on the media. The same thing is applicable to the number of the transferred cases and adopted cases.

 

“The number of the transferred and adopted cases he submitted to the press are not known to the members. Thirty-five and 60 representing transferred and adopted cases are read by members on the pages of newspapers. They are not before us. 

 

“Prior to the meeting and directive of the panel on the 29th July, the panel had on occasions before the commencement of the JUSUN strike and on resumption after the strike directed the Secretary to write to every petitioner acknowledging his/her petition and informing him or her of the next thing expected of him or her and to appear before the panel.

 

“To the best of my knowledge, he has not done that till date and somebody who does not know the programme of the panel or whether his or petition received any attention cannot be said to have abandoned his or petition. Panel members have several times demanded to see evidence of communication to the petitioners and the Secretary has not produced any. The same is applicable to his claim of radio announcements. No evidence as to the radio used and whether it was through news or on the spot announcements, and how many times. We don't have such information.

 

“Interesting thing is that enough money was approved and released for such purposes by the government to the Secretary. Whether it is utilised for that purpose is what I cannot say.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Appear Before Judicial Panel Over Involvement In Lekki Shooting, Lawyer Insists
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
#EndSARS Despite Evidence Of Attack On Peaceful Protesters At Lekki, Lai Mohammed Fails To Provide Proof Of Nigerian Army’s Innocence, Says CNN Is Desperate
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerians React As Police Ask Court To Stop Judicial Panel Probe
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
#EndSARS Don't Be Distracted, #EndSARS Movement Tells Protesters
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Protester Shot By Army Now Bedridden, Needs Urgent Care
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Shooting: We Treated Many Protesters With Gunshot Wounds At Reddington Hospital—Doctor
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Three More Students Kidnapped From Bethel Baptist School Escape From Bandits
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Some APC Party Lawmakers Deserve To Be Insulted By Their Children—Rivers Governor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa PDP Youth Leader Jailed For Insulting Buhari, SGF Mustapha Released On N50,000 Bail
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Petroleum Industry Bill Will Weaken North, Stop It— Group Tells Northern National Assembly Lawmakers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Bows To Pressure, Releases 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Internet Again, Twitter Trends After Shutting Down ‘Fleets’ Feature, 8 Months After Launch
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News IPOB Threatens To Bring Down Nigeria's Economy, Gives Conditions To Buhari Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal DCP Abba Kyari’s Hate Against South-East Region Ended His Career – Ex-IPOB Radio Host, Ekpa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Buhari Government Threatens To Sack Workers Who Give Unauthorised Information To Media
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Six, Burn Houses In Fresh Attack In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BUSTED: How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Covered Up Identities, Prosecution Of Terror Funders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerians Are Tired Of Excuses – Adegboruwa Slams Buhari Regime Over Epileptic Power Supply
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad