Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia Sues World Football Giant, FIFA At US Court

Siasia, who had at different times handled various Nigeria national teams, was approached by a match-fixer, Wilson Perumal, in 2010, while seeking a job with an Australian club.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2021

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has sued the world football governing body, FIFA, at a United States court.

Siasia filed a case against FIFA at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to PREMIUM TIMES.

The former Nigeria international is, among other things, seeking compensation for the ‘damage’ done to his reputation by FIFA with their investigation of an alleged bribery case against him.

"Here, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (“FIFA”), the worldwide governing body of soccer, exercised governmental function when FIFA investigated and adjudicated a charge of bribery, a crime, against Samson Siasia (“Siasia”), a United States citizen, which function has traditionally been exclusively the domain of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice, (USDOJ) and the Judicial branch of government or the State government.

"After finding Siasia guilty, FIFA then imposed a fine of 50,000 Swiss Francs and lifetime ban from using his professional coaching license that was issued by the U.S. Soccer Federation. As a result, defendant is in violation of 42 U.S.C. § 1983 of the Civil Rights Act, (“Section 1983”) among others, for depriving plaintiff of his constitutional rights under color of state law,” a part of the case filed read.

Siasia, who was initially banned for life, has seen his punishment reduced to a five-year ban and his initial 50,000 Swiss Francs fine totally reversed.

While the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruled that Siasia did not receive any bribe and did not fix any match, the court said he erred by not reporting the matter when he was asked to fix matches by a club official at a club he sought to coach.

Apart from the compensation being sought by Siasia, he is also seeking a global retraction of the guilty verdict of accepting the bribe that FIFA placed on him.

The former Super Eagles player also wants an annulment of the lifetime ban or any ban on his Coaching License.
Siasia, who had at different times handled various Nigeria national teams, was approached by a match-fixer, Wilson Perumal, in 2010, while seeking a job with an Australian club.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports How MTN Scammed Me – Final Outcome
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Opinion You Just Don't Get It Mr. Speaker!
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Before ECOMOG Goes Into Cote D’Ivoire
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion How Roads Are Constructed In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Petrol Alone: Over N925.5 Billionn Drain In One Year As Subsidy
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Sports Shekarau Again! ANPP Candidate Declared Winner Of "What About Us?" Presidential Debate
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #EndSARS: Enugu Judicial Panel Member Dissociates Self From Report By Secretary That Petitioners Abandoned Cases
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Bows To Pressure, Releases 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa PDP Youth Leader Jailed For Insulting Buhari, SGF Mustapha Released On N50,000 Bail
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three More Students Kidnapped From Bethel Baptist School Escape From Bandits
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News IPOB Threatens To Bring Down Nigeria's Economy, Gives Conditions To Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet Again, Twitter Trends After Shutting Down ‘Fleets’ Feature, 8 Months After Launch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Buhari Government Threatens To Sack Workers Who Give Unauthorised Information To Media
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Six, Burn Houses In Fresh Attack In Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Some APC Party Lawmakers Deserve To Be Insulted By Their Children—Rivers Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International UK Apologises To Kenya Over Abuses, Inhuman Treatment By Colonial Authorities
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America How New York Governor, Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women—Five-month Investigation Reveals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Petroleum Industry Bill Will Weaken North, Stop It— Group Tells Northern National Assembly Lawmakers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad