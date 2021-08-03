IPOB Threatens To Bring Down Nigeria's Economy, Gives Conditions To Buhari Government

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that youths from the South-East do not want to remain as citizens of Nigeria.

It stated that the political class from both South-East and South-South should accept the fact that there is no going back on Biafra.

File Photo: IPOB members

The separatist group also disclosed that as an institution, it can heed the advice of Igbo leaders if such is beneficial to its members, but added that nobody can influence its decision as a group.

IPOB made these revelations while reacting to the statement credited to the former Anambra Governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who said the sit-at-home protest planned by the group is detrimental to the South-East.

The group's spokesman, Emma Powerful revealed this on Tuesday in a statement.

SaharaReporters had published on Monday that Ezeife said, “What do we achieve by staying at home? What do we achieve by making the South-East less secure? Who bears the brunt of it? Who suffers for it? Such actions will make investors avoid the South-East. This can make the unemployment situation get worse. So what do we achieve with all these?

“I should appeal to IPOB not to carry out their threats. It is not in our interest as it doesn’t help in any way."

Reacting, IPOB said. "Former Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife has the right to say his opinion but has no right to direct IPOB. IPOB is an institution that provides guidelines for its members.

"Ezeife or any other body can suggest if IPOB likes their suggestions we take it, but if we don't like it we leave it."

The secessionist group said the abduction and extradition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian government has revealed the leaders want the country's economy in disarray, and it would help in getting it done.

"Abducting Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria has completely shown that Nigeria definitely with clear evidence want their economy to be in shambles and comatose.

"IPOB will help them bring the economy into ruin and down unless they release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We are entitled to whatever we're doing.

"The only thing we want is the release Nnamdi Kanu and give us a date for a referendum for Biafra to ascertain our fate whether to continue to stay in Nigeria or not. We are sure that every indigenous nationality and tribe in Nigeria wants to opt out of this evil cage British lumped us together in since 1914.

"We are tired of this contraption called Nigeria and continue keeping us in the hell hole will continue to bring Nigeria into disaster and economical quagmire.

"Therefore we are calling on global leaders to prevail on Nigeria Government and her partners in crime and Fulani cabals running the country to leave us.

"We are no longer interested in the country and its government and they must provide a date for a referendum because it won't give them good opportunity to manipulate Biafrans and they must continue to force Biafrans to stay in Nigeria.

"We have made up our minds that we can't continue staying in Nigeria. This is the point we are making and also this is what our leaders in the South-East and South-South fail to understand that the youths are no longer interested in cattle rearing and terrorist country called Nigeria," the statement read.