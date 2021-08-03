National Youth Service Posts 1800 Corps Members To Bandits-Ravaged Zamfara

Zamfara in the last two weeks has witnessed resurgence in bandits’ attacks, with the criminals invading a general hospital last Friday and abducting health workers.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 03, 2021

The National Youth Service Corps has posted 1,800 corps members to bandits-plagued Zamfara State under the 2021 Batch B, Stream 1 of the programme.

The NYSC coordinator in Zamfara, Namalam Muhammad-Taura, disclosed this on Monday at the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members at the permanent orientation camp in Tsafe, Tsafe local government area.

“On behalf of the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shua’ibu Ibrahim, I congratulate you on the successful completion of your academic endeavours from your various institutions of higher learning,” said Muhammad-Taura.

 “My dear compatriots, your call to the national service is an opportunity given to you by Nigerians, through the scheme, to contribute your own quota towards making this nation great.”

Muhammad-Taura further noted that the NYSC designed its orientation course as a platform for physical and mental training of youths to face challenges of the service year and beyond.

The NYSC official urged the corps members to be law-abiding.

He commended the Zamfara government and the public for supporting the NYSC’s operations. The NYSC coordinator also lauded camp officials, security agencies and other stakeholders.

On Monday, health workers in Zamfara threatened to shut down health facilities during the evenings if the government did not adequately protect them.

Saharareporters, New York

