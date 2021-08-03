Naval Officer Drives Against Traffic, Assaults Area Commander In Abuja

There was drama on Tuesday in Abuja as a Nigerian Navy personnel assaulted the Area Commander of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), popularly known as Vehicle Inspection Officer, along Kubwa-Dutse Road in the Federal Capital Territory.

The navy personnel, A.A. Yusuf, allegedly violated the traffic rules and as he drove on one-way according to the traffic on one way according to police.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Area Commander, Segun Atanda who was on duty directing traffic, reportedly blocked the lawless navy officer with a DRTS duty vehicle when he spotted him.

The situation reportedly infuriated the navy personnel as he jumped out of his red Toyota Corolla, with registration number Yobe AA 440-GJB, and attacked the traffic officers and challenged them for dating to stop him.

The navy officer dragged the traffic officer around after punching him, a situation which led to a gridlock in the area.

The Chairman of FCT Ministerial Traffic Management Team, Ikharo Attah, condemned the assault on the DRTS officer, adding that it was time to check and curtail the reckless of uniform personnel who were fond of disobeying traffic rules in the nation's capital.

He said, “The incessant attacks and assaults on traffic officers by uniformed men are very disturbing. At the Nyanya, Kubwa and Dutse Alhaji roads, traffic officers are daily being assaulted by uniformed men.”

He pointed out that “uniformed men must know that ' esprit de corps' is not a permission for lawlessness. Experience has shown that once uniformed personnel drive against traffic, they are easily followed by other civilians who are initially afraid to do so.”