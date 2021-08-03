Nigerians React To 'I Have A Dream' Video Shared By Suspended Police Officer, Abba Kyari

Many social media users questioned the rationale behind Kyari's actions as they linked it to consolation and an attempt to curry sympathy over his looming extradition to the United States of America.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 03, 2021

Nigerians on social media have reacted to a video shared on Facebook by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, which featured the famous speech of Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a dream.”

Many social media users questioned the rationale behind Kyari's actions as they linked it to consolation and an attempt to curry sympathy over his looming extradition to the United States of America.

Kyari shared the famous video of the renowned American activist around midnight on Tuesday, amidst his probe by the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and efforts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to extradite him to the US.

Serial suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who recently pleaded guilty in the United States, had narrated how he bribed Kyari, according to court documents.

On Tuesday morning, Kyari posted Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I Have A Dream” video on his Facebook page.

But taking to popular microblogging platforms, Nigerians interpreted Kyari's 'dreams' stating that it was certain he would not escape answering for the allegations levelled against him.

Others advised that the 'Super Cop' stop dreaming and surrender to the United States for proper investigation.

Below are some of the reactions:

On Facebook, some users have also lambasted Kyari.

A Facebook user, At Queency Emmanuella, said, “Supporting freedom but fighting against freedom fighters in his own country, hypocrisy, Martin Luther King would never fight against freedom fighters. He (Kyari) has been sharing everything about United States hoping they will forgive him...”

Another user, Om'oba Adedeji wrote, “I don't pity Abba Kyari despite being a prolific and dedicated police officer. Crimefighters should not hobnob or mingle with criminal elements.”

Ironkwe Kevin stated, “Stop dreaming, wake up from your dreamland and face the reality on the ground. when did you become Joseph?”

Frankdavid Onovo wrote, “Kyari is still hopeful that money will exchange hands during the probe, and he would scale through the hurdles. He has enough money to pay his way out. But, he should be told that America already has their foolproof evidence and does not need Nigeria's investigative report on the case. The corrupt Nigerian government is deliberately buying time with their investigation.”

Another user, Egbuniro Xander said, “After all the years of meritorious services, one still can't discern the difference between corruption and uprightness; a cup of milk and a cup of coffee, mixed with milk. Indeed, corruption has no name, size, rank, status, profession, tribal affiliations, age or political inclination. Please, do the needful by handing yourself over and pray that the mercies you showered on people, should be done accordingly.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram BUSTED: How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Covered Up Identities, Prosecution Of Terror Funders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal No Communication Yet From FBI On Arrest Of Abba Kyari – Nigerian Attorney-General's Office
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal DCP Abba Kyari’s Hate Against South-East Region Ended His Career – Ex-IPOB Radio Host, Ekpa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Embattled 'Supercop', Kyari Is A Billionaire With Posh Houses In Maiduguri, Sells Cars Seized From Kidnappers– Resident Alleges
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Polaris Bank Probes ‘Disappearance’ Of N20million From Customer’s Account After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari In Closed-door Meeting With AfDB President, Adesina
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #EndSARS: Enugu Judicial Panel Member Dissociates Self From Report By Secretary That Petitioners Abandoned Cases
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawless Department Of State Services Finally Bows To Pressure, Releases 5 #BuhariMustGo Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adamawa PDP Youth Leader Jailed For Insulting Buhari, SGF Mustapha Released On N50,000 Bail
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three More Students Kidnapped From Bethel Baptist School Escape From Bandits
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
News IPOB Threatens To Bring Down Nigeria's Economy, Gives Conditions To Buhari Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Internet Again, Twitter Trends After Shutting Down ‘Fleets’ Feature, 8 Months After Launch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Again, Buhari Government Threatens To Sack Workers Who Give Unauthorised Information To Media
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Six, Burn Houses In Fresh Attack In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Why Some APC Party Lawmakers Deserve To Be Insulted By Their Children—Rivers Governor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International UK Apologises To Kenya Over Abuses, Inhuman Treatment By Colonial Authorities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia Sues World Football Giant, FIFA At US Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America How New York Governor, Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women—Five-month Investigation Reveals
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad