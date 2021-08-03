Nigerians React To 'I Have A Dream' Video Shared By Suspended Police Officer, Abba Kyari

Nigerians on social media have reacted to a video shared on Facebook by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, which featured the famous speech of Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a dream.”

Many social media users questioned the rationale behind Kyari's actions as they linked it to consolation and an attempt to curry sympathy over his looming extradition to the United States of America.

Kyari shared the famous video of the renowned American activist around midnight on Tuesday, amidst his probe by the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and efforts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to extradite him to the US.

Serial suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who recently pleaded guilty in the United States, had narrated how he bribed Kyari, according to court documents.

On Tuesday morning, Kyari posted Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I Have A Dream” video on his Facebook page.

But taking to popular microblogging platforms, Nigerians interpreted Kyari's 'dreams' stating that it was certain he would not escape answering for the allegations levelled against him.

Others advised that the 'Super Cop' stop dreaming and surrender to the United States for proper investigation.

Below are some of the reactions:

If the US releases the entire details of what they uncovered from Abba Kyari's WhatsApp conversations with different people, there'll be spontaneous upheaval in Nig. We may even hv a clue about the faces behind Boko Haram, fulani Terrorists and other deadly things. — Igbo Anaghi Eme Nkuja (@INkuja) August 3, 2021

Abba Kyari has a dream that he'll be extradited to the US ð¤£ððð

Nothing but a clown ð¤¡ — Toluwalase I.R (@ToluwalaseR) August 3, 2021

He has a dream of being sent to jail by defaming the image of the police world wide, they think that way they took police job in Nigeria by doing all sorts of unethical things, that is the normal way of police work. The good cops will police him the way it should be. — Lee (@Lee95459638) August 3, 2021

Great Martin Luther was a freedom fighter and was not shot dead by corrupt officers like you. So, you are opposite of him — Onyeka (@ZoneMaga) August 3, 2021

He can dream in prison.

They will give him a bed, a pillow and a blanket. There are no mosquitoes there. — Very Angry Nigerian (@bunmibae) August 3, 2021

My best bet, he has a dream to go scot free with all the atrocities, resign with the tagged 'super cop' and take that to the political space.



God is wonderful. — A.F Adewale (@Akewusolaf) August 3, 2021

On Facebook, some users have also lambasted Kyari.

A Facebook user, At Queency Emmanuella, said, “Supporting freedom but fighting against freedom fighters in his own country, hypocrisy, Martin Luther King would never fight against freedom fighters. He (Kyari) has been sharing everything about United States hoping they will forgive him...”

Another user, Om'oba Adedeji wrote, “I don't pity Abba Kyari despite being a prolific and dedicated police officer. Crimefighters should not hobnob or mingle with criminal elements.”

Ironkwe Kevin stated, “Stop dreaming, wake up from your dreamland and face the reality on the ground. when did you become Joseph?”

Frankdavid Onovo wrote, “Kyari is still hopeful that money will exchange hands during the probe, and he would scale through the hurdles. He has enough money to pay his way out. But, he should be told that America already has their foolproof evidence and does not need Nigeria's investigative report on the case. The corrupt Nigerian government is deliberately buying time with their investigation.”

Another user, Egbuniro Xander said, “After all the years of meritorious services, one still can't discern the difference between corruption and uprightness; a cup of milk and a cup of coffee, mixed with milk. Indeed, corruption has no name, size, rank, status, profession, tribal affiliations, age or political inclination. Please, do the needful by handing yourself over and pray that the mercies you showered on people, should be done accordingly.”