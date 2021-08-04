Adamawa Youth Convicted For Insulting Buhari, Boss Mustapha Denied Legal Counsel

Kato was first arraigned on July 30, 2021. He was convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term on August 2, 2021.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 04, 2021

The Adamawa youth, who was jailed for insulting President Muahammadu Buhari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was convicted without the services of a lawyer.

SaharaReporters gathered that Magistrate Dimas Elishama, hurriedly tried and convicted Ikamu Hamidu Kato within two working days.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Department of State Services had charged Kato to Chief Magistrate Court 4 on two count charges and he was convicted accordingly. He was however tried without a defense Counsel.

The trial was said to have contravened the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which prescribed that a person facing any trial shall be represented by a lawyer.

In the event that such a person cannot afford to pay for legal services, the law states that the Legal Aid Council shall render to him the required legal services.

