Angry Mob Burns Two Suspected Robbers To Death In Kano

He also added that the third robber escaped from the mob.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2021

Two suspected armed robbers have been killed by some hoodlums at Rimi village in the Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

The men, who had been terrorising some villages around the local government, were killed on Tuesday.

It was learnt that one out of the three armed men escaped from a mob while the two other who were apprehended before they were eventually killed.

Before they were killed, the angry mobs hung tyres on their necks and set them on fire until they were burnt to ashes.

Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Spokesperson of Kano Police command told newsmen that the command received a distress call that a mob set ablaze two armed robbers.

He also added that the third robber escaped from the mob.

Kiyawa said, from the information at hand, the robbers were said to have been terrorizing Rimi and Magami villages and met their waterloo when they came to launch an operation on Rimi village.

He said when police arrived at the scene, they found that the robbers were burnt to ashes, thereby evacuating their remains to hospital.

According to him “we have recovered knives and other weapons believed to belong to the deceased suspects.

“As of now, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Samaila Shuaibu Dikko, has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.”

On the mob action, DSP Kiyawa called on the people of the state to desist from taking law into their hands in order to avoid killing innocent persons.

He cautioned the general public that whenever suspects are arrested, they should be handed over to police for investigation that would lead to uncovering the truth of the matter.

“Taking law into the hands of the people is something that we will not condone. If suspects are apprehended, they should be handed over to the Police so that investigation will lead to uncovering them and the weapon they use to commit their nefarious acts.

”This is something that needs thorough investigation in order to avoid implicating innocent persons. I therefore call on the general public to avoid taking law into their hands,” Kiyawa warned.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How I Killed Delta Woman, Used Money To Buy Musical Instruments – Teenage Boy Confesses
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Filipino Police Arrest Nigerian Pastor Holding Prayer Meetings Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Rogues Bag 91 Years for N114.6m Fraud
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
CRIME Again, 7 Nigerians Arrested For Entering Ghana Through Unapproved Routes
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption BudgIT Employees Receive Serious Threats After Exposing Fashola’s Embezzlement Of Public Funds
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Police Raid Drug Dealers Hideout In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Documents Expose How Ex-Vice President, Atiku Used Wife To Launder $40million To US For Eight Years
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Flood Wreaks Havoc In Osun As Three Killed, Government House’s Fence Collapses
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Killed Delta Woman, Used Money To Buy Musical Instruments – Teenage Boy Confesses
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Court Orders Ahmadu Bello Varsity To Reinstate 110 Workers Illegally Sacked Between 1996, 1999
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion It’s Babalawos (Herbalist) Turn To Produce Next President By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights #Oduduwa12: How Igboho's Aides Slept On Bare Floor For 34 Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React As Buhari's Daughter-in-law Wears Western-Style Dress In Opulent Bridal Shower
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics What I Discussed With Tinubu In London – Governor Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Haven’t Taken To Streets Enough Times To Protest Impunity – Soyinka
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BUSTED: How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Covered Up Identities, Prosecution Of Terror Funders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING Court Grants Bail To 12 Detained Igboho's Aides After 34 Days In Custody
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sex Police Arrest Lagos Resident For Defiling Three Daughters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad