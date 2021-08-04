Angry Mob Burns Two Suspected Robbers To Death In Kano

Two suspected armed robbers have been killed by some hoodlums at Rimi village in the Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

The men, who had been terrorising some villages around the local government, were killed on Tuesday.

It was learnt that one out of the three armed men escaped from a mob while the two other who were apprehended before they were eventually killed.

Before they were killed, the angry mobs hung tyres on their necks and set them on fire until they were burnt to ashes.

Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Spokesperson of Kano Police command told newsmen that the command received a distress call that a mob set ablaze two armed robbers.

He also added that the third robber escaped from the mob.

Kiyawa said, from the information at hand, the robbers were said to have been terrorizing Rimi and Magami villages and met their waterloo when they came to launch an operation on Rimi village.

He said when police arrived at the scene, they found that the robbers were burnt to ashes, thereby evacuating their remains to hospital.

According to him “we have recovered knives and other weapons believed to belong to the deceased suspects.

“As of now, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Samaila Shuaibu Dikko, has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.”

On the mob action, DSP Kiyawa called on the people of the state to desist from taking law into their hands in order to avoid killing innocent persons.

He cautioned the general public that whenever suspects are arrested, they should be handed over to police for investigation that would lead to uncovering the truth of the matter.

“Taking law into the hands of the people is something that we will not condone. If suspects are apprehended, they should be handed over to the Police so that investigation will lead to uncovering them and the weapon they use to commit their nefarious acts.

”This is something that needs thorough investigation in order to avoid implicating innocent persons. I therefore call on the general public to avoid taking law into their hands,” Kiyawa warned.