BREAKING: Court Restrains Department Of State Services From Arresting Sunday Igboho

An Oyo State High Court has granted an ex-parte motion stopping the Department of State Security and Attorney General of the Federation from arresting, intimidating, harassing, and blocking the bank accounts of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Justice Ladiean Akintola gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by his lawyer Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court on Wednesday.

“The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, killed in the next 14 days. The account also said that his account should not be blocked,” Yomi Aliu said after the case.

The court adjourned the suit until August 18.

SaharaReporters had reported how the Benin Republic police three Mondays ago arrested Igboho at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while trying to fly from the country to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of the activist in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Igboho had planned a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days before the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killing two people and arresting 12 aides but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted.