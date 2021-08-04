BREAKING: Lawless Department of State Services Agrees To Release Eight Among 12 Sunday Igboho’s Aides

This was even as the agency brought the 12 aides before the Federal High Court, Abuja before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 04, 2021

The Department of State Services has said it will release only eight detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, even as it prayed the court in Abuja to allow it detain the remaining four who are still being investigated.

This was even as the agency brought the 12 aides before the Federal High Court, Abuja before Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday.

The trial is still ongoing.

Judge Egwuatu had on July 23 ordered the secret police to produce the detainees in court on July 29.

The security agency had flouted the order as they failed to produce the detainees.

 

At the July 29 proceedings when the DSS was expected to produce all the 12 detainees, the agency’s lawyer, I. Awo, told the court that it only had three detainees who were apprehended at Igboho’s home in Ibadan on July 1.

 

The court adjourned till August 2 and restated its order compelling the DSS to produce the detainees in court.

Justice Egwuatu berated the agency for failing to produce the applicants according to the order of the court.

However, only eight out of the 12 aides paraded by the secret police made it to court on the next date adjourned to.

 

The detained aides of Sunday Igboho had instituted a suit against the DSS and its Director-General, Yusuf Bichi, following their arrest and detention on July 1, after the DSS’ raid of Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The applicants are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald.

Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

