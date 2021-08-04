Violent Protest Rocks Plateau Community On Tuesday Night, Many Vehicles Burnt

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 04, 2021

A violent protest on Tuesday night rocked Gada-Biu in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State as some residents held demonstrations to show their displeasure at the sorry state of insecurity in the area. 

The protest started in the evening and gradually degenerated with the protesters burning vehicles, an eyewitness told SaharaReporters. 

The source added that upon the deployment of security, the violence degenerated further and gunshots could be heard. 

 

However, it was not clear if anyone was injured at the time of filing this report. 

"It started this (Tuesday) evening and the presence of security operatives worsened the situation as they started shooting. But we can't say yet if anyone was injured. By tomorrow morning, more details would have emerged. 

"Such protests are not new in Gada-Biu as residents of the area have since grown tired of the killings in their area," the source said. 

Similarly in September 2018, there was a bloody protest in the area following news of the killing of 11 persons in their homes on Rukuba Road by unknown gunmen. 

The assailants reportedly attacked the home of a popular woman called Mama Kogi in the Rukuba area, killing her and five members of her family. 

Others in the neighbourhood including a pregnant woman were also reportedly killed by the unknown assailants. 

A police station was burnt and one person was later killed in the Akpata area of the state. 

Saharareporters, New York

