What I Discussed With Tinubu In London – Governor Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Wednesday revealed what he discussed with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom.

Photographs of Tinubu hosting Sanwo-Olu in London had surfaced on Tuesday where the duo were seen in deep conversations.

Speaking after the unveiling of brand new locally assembled compactor trucks and 100 double Dino Bins for the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Wednesday, the governor said the APC national leader was hale and hearty.

He added that both discussed issues surrounding rumours about Tinubu’s health, the party and the country as a whole.

The governor maintained that Tinubu was healthy as there was nothing to worry about “because pictures don’t lie.”

“You saw the pictures. He is our leader. I went to see him in London. Our discussion is just around rumours about his health. He is healthy. We conversed and we talked about what is happening in our party and the nation. There is nothing to worry about because pictures don’t lie,” he said.

SaharaReporters last Saturday reported that Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, had a surgery about two weeks ago and could be billed for another one over a yet-to-be-disclosed illness.

The APC National Leader has been off official and party functions in the country for a long time, amidst talks that he is being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent repressive regime of Muhammadu Buhari.

In January 2021, Tinubu was also reported sick and hospitalised in Paris, France. Tinubu had earlier complained of exhaustion and had travelled out to rest before the news of his collapse gone viral.

He was flown to Paris for medical attention in the first week of January.

SaharaReporters had on June 15 reported that Tinubu was also in Paris, battling some old age illnesses.