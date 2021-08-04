Yoruba, Hausa’s Clash In Ogun Community Leaves Seven Dead

Ibese community in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was on Tuesday, thrown into confusion as Hausas and Yoruba motorcyclists clashed, leaving seven persons feared dead.

SaharaReporters learnt that the crisis started on Monday between the two groups of motorcyclists which snowballed on Tuesday into a bloody crisis.

The motorcyclists, said to be operating at Dangote Cement factory junction, were said to be fighting over an increase in daily ticket fees from N600 to N800.

It was gathered that no fewer than seven persons were feared dead in the crisis said to have been turned to an ethnic one.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in an interview with newsmen, could not confirm the number of casualties involved in the crisis.

He assured that the command was on top of the situation and urged residents to go about their normal businesses.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said, “The issue is currently under control. It was a minor struggle that had snowballed into a serious crisis.”