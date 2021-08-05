Armed Robbers Attack Banks In Osun, Kill One

According to reports, the robbers arrived at the banks some minutes to 4pm on Thursday and operated for about 15 minutes before they fled.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 05, 2021

Armed robbers have killed a yet-to-be-identified person as they attacked two commercial banks in Iree, Osun state.

According to reports, the robbers arrived at the banks some minutes to 4pm on Thursday and operated for about 15 minutes before they fled.

A student of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, simply identified as Olaide, told Punch that the attackers escaped through Ada/Iree road shooting into the air as they fled the area.

“One person was shot. He is a man and he died instantly,” Olaide said

The police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, was also said to have confirmed the incident.

She revealed that members of the tactical teams had been deployed to the area.

Saharareporters, New York

