BREAKING: Driver Blocks Yola Bridge With Truck, Causes Gridlock To Protest N15,000 Bribe Demanded By Nigerian Security Operatives

The officials, therefore, allegedly seized the truck driver's mobile phone because of the balance of N6, 000 he could not afford.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2021

The Yola bridge in Adamawa State linking the state capital with the northern parts of the state has been totally blocked by a heavy-duty truck to protest against the demand of N15,000 bribe by security operatives. 

SaharaReporters gathered that security operatives allegedly demand N15, 000 bribe from truck drivers along the Yola-Mubi Road.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that as usual, security officials allegedly demanded a bribe of N15,000 from the truck driver on Thursday but he was only able to raise N9,000.

The officials, therefore, allegedly seized the truck driver's mobile phone because of the balance of N6, 000 he could not afford.

As at the time of filing this report, the police and army officers, along with officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were negotiating with the truck driver to get the matter resolved.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports First Nigerian Athlete To Run North Pole Marathon
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Travel Amaechi Says Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line Ready For Commercial Use By July
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Travel Finally, AMCON Takes Over Distressed Arik Air, Appoints New Management—Arik Owes N135B
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Aero Commence Investigations Of Midair Fire Incident On Aero Contractors Aircraft
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Nigerian Airlines’ Aircraft Deplete By 58.9% In One Year
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The Afropreneur: From Abuja To Kaduna by Rail By Idris Ayodeji Bello
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News One Killed, Five Injured As Borno Agency Demolishes Church Building
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Currently Control 10 Local Governments In Buhari’s Home State
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Police CSOs Demand Disbandment Of Police's Extra-Legal Squads, Say They Are Used To Assault, Steal From Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits, Boko Haram Use Same Weapons Bought By Buhari Regime To Terrorise Nigerians – Akintoye, Nwodo Write US, Europe To Stop Sale Of Arms
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity IPOB Counters Buhari, Vows To Teach Fulani Herdsmen 'In Language They Understand'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Will Decide If Disgraced Police Chief, Abba Kyari Will Be Extradited To US—Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal BREAKING: PUMA To Sue Nigeria Over Breach Of Contract After Terminating Over N1Billion Deal With Country
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Obey Court Order Stopping Planned Demolition Of Mpape Community, Falana Writes Nigeria's Capital Territory Minister
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Jobs After SaharaReporters' Story, Junior Labour Minister, Keyamo Pays Beneficiaries Of 774,000 Jobs In Full
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sports Other Countries Are 'Washing' Gold Medals, Nigerian Athletes Are Washing Jerseys— Senator Sani Speaks On Olympics Kits' Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Copy Your Forefathers, Azikwe, Awolowo Who Never Tried To Break Up Nigeria --- Ganduje Tells Biafra, Yoruba Nations Agitators
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME How Abuja-based Lawyer Pushed My Family Into The Street, Forced Me Into Early Labour Over Rent—Woman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad