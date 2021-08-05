Court Grants Bail To Lagos Resident Who Unleashed Dogs To Brutalise Policewoman

A Magistrate Court sitting in Lagos State has granted N250,000 bail to a 71-year-old man, Adeyemi Abayomi, who was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for unleashing his dogs on a female police inspector, Atim Umoh, causing her bodily harm.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported in March 2021 that Abayomi allegedly ordered his dogs to attack Umoh, who had gone to invite him to the police station for questioning.

It was gathered that Umoh had visited Adeyemi's residence at 115, Itire Road, Surulere, Lagos to summon him to the station for illegally occupying the said property but the latter ordered his dogs to feed on her flesh.

The said dogs reportedly feasted on the officer by inflicting deep injuries after which she was rushed to an undisclosed hospital due to heavy bleeding and injuries sustained.

While she was taken to the hospital, the matter was reported to the police and Adeyemi was arrested.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the man be arrested and taken to the State CIID for investigation, and prosecution, while his dogs were picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9) for further action.

He also ordered the police medical team of the command to monitor the treatment and health conditions of the woman inspector who was recuperating.

Abayomi, after interrogation and having been found culpable, he was subsequently charged before the Ebute Metta Magistrates Court over an attempt to kill the policewoman by ordering his dogs to bite her.

He, however, pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Inspector Donny Raphael, asked the court to give a short date for hearing following the plea of the suspect, to enable the police to prove he committed the alleged offence.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, O. G. Oghre, granted Adeyemi bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He has been remanded in Correctional Centre at Ikoyi, Lagos, pending when he will perfect his bail conditions while the matter was adjourned to September 21, 2021.