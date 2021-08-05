Family Releases Burial Dates For Nollywood Acress, Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga died at age 64 on Friday, July 30 after battling with a heart-related ailment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2021

August 26 and 27, 2021 have been fixed for the burial of the late Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga, by her family 

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the actress' son, Mr Oniga in Lagos. 

Mr Oniga noted that the wake would hold on August 26 at her residence in Magodo, Lagos while she would be laid to rest on August 27 at a cemetery yet-to-be disclosed by the family.

Her son, Mr Oniga explained that her death shocked many because she cared about people’s well-being.

”My mother’s death is shocking to me. In fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone ring, and she is not there to take the call, the reality dawns on me,” he said. 

“She was a philanthropist who is always bothered about the needs of others.”

