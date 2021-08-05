Police Spokesman In Rivers Slumps To Death

Christian Udogu, the Rivers State Police Command's Deputy Spokesman, has slumped and died in his residence.

Udogu’s immediate boss, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the sad news in a statement he released on Thursday.

According to him, Udogu died on Wednesday before he could get medical attention.

The statement, titled, ‘Death while in service,’ reads, “The Rivers State Police Command regrets to announce the untimely death of DSP Christian Udogu, who slumped and died last night, August 4, at about 11.30 pm, before he could get medical attention.

“Late Christian Udogu, until his death, was the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Command.

“His remains have been deposited in the mortuary. Further development will be communicated accordingly. May God grant his soul eternal rest.”