Students Of Federal University Minna Protest Against Planned Increment In School Fees

Some students of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, have protested against the outrageous increment in school fees being proposed by the school management.

Many of the students lamented that, should the increment be implemented, many of them were likely to drop out of school.

One of the students, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 affected the students such that many could not pay the current fees of N28,450.

He added that the fees had now been increased to N40,000, further dashing the hopes of many students to continue their studies.

He said, “There is a serious issue presently between the school management and students. The school management made an increment in school fees by about 60%. Some students were unable to resume to school after the pandemic last year when school fees were just N28,450. What will now happen to students going by school fees at N45,000?

“Students are lamenting; some people might drop out because of this. This should not be happening, considering the negative effects of COVID-19 which ravaged the country last year, leading to loss of jobs and also a huge inflation rate in the country.”