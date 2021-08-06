BBNaija Is Like X-rated Movie, Displays Nakedness—Northern Youths Seek Ban Of Popular TV Show

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, stated that BBNaija encourages immorality and sexual indulgence hence should be banned in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2021

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called on the Nigerian Government to ban the airing of Big Brother Naija reality television show, popularly known as BBNaija.

 

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, stated that BBNaija encourages immorality and sexual indulgence hence should be banned in Nigeria.

Shettima spoke with Daily Post on Friday, describing the reality television show as a catastrophe that Nigeria should reject.

 

“It’s a calamity as far as I am concerned; I have never believed in BBNaija and do not believe it is right because the show is an act of immorality. Such a show should not be encouraged.

 

“I have often said this show promotes immorality and the Nigerian government should please ban it, it should not be allowed to be aired in our country.

 

“You see, a lot of people watch to see immorality acts, those sex things displaying their nakedness, and they have made it look like a blue film (X-rated film), so, this must be discouraged.

 

“I urge true lovers of the country to join hands and call the attention of the government on the implication of this programme which must be discouraged,” he said. 

 

Over the years, BBNaija housemates have been caught on camera having sex or involved in other forms of sexual activities.

But many have also argued that viewers have a choice to watch or not watch the show. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment How I Won Right To Co-produce Movie Based On Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi—Media Entrepreneur, Mo Abudu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Friends Of The Congo Celebrates Culture In The Context Of Conflict By Ese Olumhense
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Entertainment Flavour Reportedly Sells 1M Copies Of His Latest Album In Only 5 Days, See Which Rival Artist Reacted
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Entertainment Annual 2015 African Entertainment Awards USA
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment It's Cheaper to Shoot Music Videos Outside of Nigeria- Efa Iwara Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment America's Got Talent Kechi Is Special Guest At AFRIMMA Awards 2017
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment How I Won Right To Co-produce Movie Based On Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi—Media Entrepreneur, Mo Abudu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Dictator, Babangida Rules Out Tinubu, Atiku, Says Nigeria’s Next President Should Be In Their 60s
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why Biafra, Yoruba Secession Agitations Will Surely Fail—Ex-Nigerian Dictator, Babangida
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Two Weeks After Illegal Arrest, Lawless Department Of State Services Detains 12 South-Easterners Travelling For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Politics Why I Didn't Allow MKO Abiola to Be Nigeria's President, 'Dribbled' Nigerians Like Maradona— Ex-military Dictator, Babangida
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Calls Police On Nigerian Protesters In London, Demonstrators Refuse To Back Down, Call President Terrorist
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Top Government University In Ebonyi Increases Hostel Fee From N70,000 To N300,000, Students Kick
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Tough Bail Conditions Extend Suffering For Igboho’s 12 Associates In Custody Of Lawless Department Of State Services
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Nigerian Policemen Killed My Brother At Football Viewing Centre, Locked Up Eyewitnesses—Sister
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Anti-corruption Agencies, EFCC, ICPC Go After Commissioners, Aides Of Delta Governor, Okowa
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Corruption People Who Stole Billions Of Naira Walking Freely Under Buhari Government—Ex-military Dictator, Babangida
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ex-Presidential Aide, Reno Omokri Lied Buhari Regime Killed 6 El-Zakzaky's Sons, 3 Killed By Soldiers Under Jonathan Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad