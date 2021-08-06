BBNaija Is Like X-rated Movie, Displays Nakedness—Northern Youths Seek Ban Of Popular TV Show

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called on the Nigerian Government to ban the airing of Big Brother Naija reality television show, popularly known as BBNaija.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, stated that BBNaija encourages immorality and sexual indulgence hence should be banned in Nigeria.

Shettima spoke with Daily Post on Friday, describing the reality television show as a catastrophe that Nigeria should reject.

“It’s a calamity as far as I am concerned; I have never believed in BBNaija and do not believe it is right because the show is an act of immorality. Such a show should not be encouraged.

“I have often said this show promotes immorality and the Nigerian government should please ban it, it should not be allowed to be aired in our country.

“You see, a lot of people watch to see immorality acts, those sex things displaying their nakedness, and they have made it look like a blue film (X-rated film), so, this must be discouraged.

“I urge true lovers of the country to join hands and call the attention of the government on the implication of this programme which must be discouraged,” he said.

Over the years, BBNaija housemates have been caught on camera having sex or involved in other forms of sexual activities.

But many have also argued that viewers have a choice to watch or not watch the show.