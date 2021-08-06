How I Won Right To Co-produce Movie Based On Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi—Media Entrepreneur, Mo Abudu

She also stated that she worded the story idea to Will Packer and James Lopez sometime in 2020.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 06, 2021

Nigerian media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu has announced via her Intagram page about her new partnership for the production of an untitled project based on the true life story of the self-confessed Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

 

She revealed that the EbonyLife and Will Parker have been granted the rights to co-produce one of the Bloomberg's articles, "The fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master"

According to her, she defeated other producers that contests for the rights to produce the Bloomberg article adding that the project has now been set up at Universal Pictures.

 

She also stated that she worded the story idea to Will Packer and James Lopez sometime in 2020.

 

She wrote: “Hello beautiful people, I HAVE SOME BREAKING NEWS TO SHARE WITH YOU.

 

“EbonyLife Studios is partnering with Will Packer Productions to develop an untitled project based on the Bloomberg article “The Fall of Billionaire Gucci Master” by Evan Ratliff.

 

“When the Hushpuppi story made headlines last year, I pitched the story idea to @willpowerpacker and James Lopez.

 

“They bought the idea and as headlined in this press release, together we won the rights to the Bloomberg article by Evan Ratliff mentioned above.

 

“The rights were won after a highly contested derby by several producers and is now set up at Universal Pictures.

 

“The globetrotting action thriller project is said to be a hybrid of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN and UNUSUAL SUSPECT.

 

“It is a dream come true to be working with Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures on this project.”

 

The article written by America's Evan Ratliff would detail into an action thriller, how Hushpuppi was arrested by the American government after laundering millions of dollars.

 

The project will be produced by Will Packer and James Lopez through Will Packer Productions and Mo Abudu will produce for EbonyLife Studios.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment BBNaija Is Like X-rated Movie, Displays Nakedness—Northern Youths Seek Ban Of Popular TV Show
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
SAHARATV Exclusive: Davido Addresses Social Media Drama With WizKid
Exclusive SAHARATV Exclusive: Davido Addresses Social Media Drama With WizKid
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Entertainment Popular Nollywood Actress Reveals Harrowing Domestic Violence Story
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Entertainment American Pop Star Prince Dead At 57
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
M.I Abaga, Loose Kaynon, Osagie Alonge & AOT2 on the Greatest #LooseTalkPodcast Ever | Episode 82
Entertainment Singer, MI Gets Into A Shouting Match With Music Critic
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Entertainment Tiwa Savages Comment On Gender Equality Stirs Debate On Twitter
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Two Weeks After Illegal Arrest, Lawless Department Of State Services Detains 12 South-Easterners Travelling For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Why Biafra, Yoruba Secession Agitations Will Surely Fail—Ex-Nigerian Dictator, Babangida
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Anti-corruption Agencies, EFCC, ICPC Go After Commissioners, Aides Of Delta Governor, Okowa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Driver Declared Missing By Family Detained By Lawless Department Of State Services For Transporting ‘IPOB Members For Kanu’s Trial’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation Agitators Seek Money From Supporters To Secure Bail For 12 Sunday Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Conman Babangida Killed Younger Generation As Dictator, Should Be In Prison, Not Blabbing About Youths— Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Biafra: 'Ghost' Monday And 'Holy' Monday! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Apologise To Nigerians For Annulling June 12 Elections – Southern Group Knocks IBB
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Islam Kano Hisbah Prohibits Sharing Of Bridal Photos Of Buhari’s Daughter-in-law, Says It’s Sin
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Calls Police On Nigerian Protesters In London, Demonstrators Refuse To Back Down, Call President Terrorist
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police How Nigerian Policemen Killed My Brother At Football Viewing Centre, Locked Up Eyewitnesses—Sister
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Tough Bail Conditions Extend Suffering For Igboho’s 12 Associates In Custody Of Lawless Department Of State Services
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad