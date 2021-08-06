How I Won Right To Co-produce Movie Based On Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi—Media Entrepreneur, Mo Abudu

Nigerian media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu has announced via her Intagram page about her new partnership for the production of an untitled project based on the true life story of the self-confessed Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

She revealed that the EbonyLife and Will Parker have been granted the rights to co-produce one of the Bloomberg's articles, "The fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master"

According to her, she defeated other producers that contests for the rights to produce the Bloomberg article adding that the project has now been set up at Universal Pictures.

She also stated that she worded the story idea to Will Packer and James Lopez sometime in 2020.

She wrote: “Hello beautiful people, I HAVE SOME BREAKING NEWS TO SHARE WITH YOU.

“EbonyLife Studios is partnering with Will Packer Productions to develop an untitled project based on the Bloomberg article “The Fall of Billionaire Gucci Master” by Evan Ratliff.

“When the Hushpuppi story made headlines last year, I pitched the story idea to @willpowerpacker and James Lopez.

“They bought the idea and as headlined in this press release, together we won the rights to the Bloomberg article by Evan Ratliff mentioned above.

“The rights were won after a highly contested derby by several producers and is now set up at Universal Pictures.

“The globetrotting action thriller project is said to be a hybrid of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN and UNUSUAL SUSPECT.

“It is a dream come true to be working with Will Packer Productions and Universal Pictures on this project.”

The article written by America's Evan Ratliff would detail into an action thriller, how Hushpuppi was arrested by the American government after laundering millions of dollars.

The project will be produced by Will Packer and James Lopez through Will Packer Productions and Mo Abudu will produce for EbonyLife Studios.