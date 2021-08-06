Inspector-General Of Police Deploys New Commissioners To 13 States

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of Commissioners of Police to 13 state commands including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The posting of the Senior Officers to the states is part of efforts at repositioning the Nigerian Police Force for greater efficiency, stabilizing the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.



The affected state commands and Commissioner of Police posted are; Niger State Command, Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command, Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, Echeng Eworo Echeng, and Kebbi State Command, Musa Baba.

Other senior officers deployed are Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now leading the Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; Sikiru Akande, a former Commissioner of Police in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.

Alkali Baba charged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, assuring citizens of sustained efforts by the force in stabilising security in the country.

He enjoined citizens in the affected states to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery.