Inspector-General Of Police Deploys New Commissioners To 13 States

The posting of the Senior Officers to the states is part of efforts at repositioning the Nigerian Police Force for greater efficiency, stabilizing the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 06, 2021

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of Commissioners of Police to 13 state commands including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The posting of the Senior Officers to the states is part of efforts at repositioning the Nigerian Police Force for greater efficiency, stabilizing the internal security order and scaling up the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.


The affected state commands and Commissioner of Police posted are; Niger State Command, Monday Bala Kuryas; Kwara State Command, Emienbo Tuesday Assayamo; Nasarawa State Command, Soyemi Musbau Adesina; Taraba State Command, Abimbola Shokoya; Benue State Command, Akingbola Olatunji; FCT Police Command, Babaji Sunday; Kogi State Command, Arungwa Nwazue Udo; Kaduna State Command, Abdullahi Mudashiru; Jigawa State Command, Aliyu Sale Tafida; Enugu State Command, Abubakar Lawal; Cross River State Command, Alhassan Aminu; Bayelsa State Command, Echeng Eworo Echeng, and Kebbi State Command, Musa Baba.

Other senior officers deployed are Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, a former Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, who is now leading the Anti-Fraud Unit FCID, Abuja; Sikiru Akande, a former Commissioner of Police in Cross River State who is now redeployed to the Department of ICT as the CP ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja. 

Similarly, CP Bankole Lanre Sikiru is deployed as the CP INTERPOL, FCID Lagos; and CP Augustine Arop is now posted as the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.

Alkali Baba charged the officers to justify the confidence reposed in them, assuring citizens of sustained efforts by the force in stabilising security in the country. 

He enjoined citizens in the affected states to cooperate with their new Commissioners of Police for efficient service delivery.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Refuses To Return Sowore’s Mobile Phones After Release
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Club Owner In Delta Over Assault On Female Staff
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Ondo Police Arrest Man Posing As Kidnapper Of Missing One-year-old Boy
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Agriculture Teenager Arraigned For Destroying Rice Farm In Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Six Months After Rearrest, Police, Army Silent On Kidnapper, Wadume
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police, Ohanaeze Disagree On Community Policing
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Policing And Inequitable Society By Evans Ufeli Esq
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari, Jonathan, Sultan, Other Top Nigerians Made Miyetti Allah Untouchable Despite Atrocities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections No Elections In 2023 Until Buhari Restructures Nigeria, Renegotiates Unity – National Democratic Coalition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Conman Babangida Killed Younger Generation As Dictator, Should Be In Prison, Not Blabbing About Youths— Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Muslim Activists Wear #BuhariMustGo T-Shirts To Juma'at Prayer In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Must Not Enforce Sit-at-home On Residents – Abia Government Warns
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Babangida Should Convince Buhari To Convey Dialogue Over Agitations – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion IBB Is Right, The Political Class Divided Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Faction Urges Igbo To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order To Avert Economic Crisis
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Driver Declared Missing By Family Detained By Lawless Department Of State Services For Transporting ‘IPOB Members For Kanu’s Trial’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Calls Police On Nigerian Protesters In London, Demonstrators Refuse To Back Down, Call President Terrorist
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Hisbah Prohibits Sharing Of Bridal Photos Of Buhari’s Daughter-in-law, Says It’s Sin
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad