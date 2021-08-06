People Who Stole Billions Of Naira Walking Freely Under Buhari Government—Ex-military Dictator, Babangida

According to Babangida, his regime did better fighting corruption than Buhari's administration has done.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 06, 2021

A former Nigerian military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, also known as IBB, has said he fought corruption better than President Muhammadu Buhari. 

 

Buhari had campaigned that if elected president, anti-corruption fight would be one of his core mandates.  

But Babangida criticised Buhari’s handling of corruption in an interview with Arise TV on Friday. 

 

According to Babangida, his regime did better fighting corruption than Buhari's administration has done, saying people in his government could be regarded as saints when compared to those in the current government. 

 

He noted that he moved against a military governor in his regime who embezzled N313,000. 

 

“Those who stole billions are walking freely,” Babangida said of the current government's fight against corruption.

 

