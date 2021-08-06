Why I Didn't Allow MKO Abiola to Be Nigeria's President, 'Dribbled' Nigerians Like Maradona— Ex-military Dictator, Babangida

Former Nigerian military dictator, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, also known as IBB, has explained why he annulled the June 12, 1993 election widely believed to have been won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In an interview with Arise TV on Friday, Babangida, who was also popularly known as 'Maradona' or 'The Evil Genius', gave the reason behind his annulment of the election considered to be the best in the history of Nigeria.

MKO Abiola

According to Babangida, whose shrewd scheming and political manoeuvre earned him the two nicknames, said, “If it materialised (If the election results had been declared), there would have been a coup d’etat which could have been violent. That’s all I can confirm.

“It didn’t happen, thank God for the Maradonic way we handled you guys in the society.”

IBB added that the election “could have given room for more instability in the country.”

When asked if he was pressured by the military or civilians to annul the election, IBB said: “Both.”

He said again, “Both, the Military, they can do it because they have the weapons to do it. The other is the social agitation.”

Background

On 24 June 1993, Babangida, the then military leader announced the annulment of the June 12 election widely believed to have been won by Abiola.

The total results of the election – though not declared by the electoral body, National Electoral Commission – indicated a victory for Abiola who defeated Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

According to the first batch of election results announced by NEC on 14 June, Abiola won 19 out of 30 states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

He won all the states of the south-west; three of the seven states in the south-east; five of the nine northern states including Kano, Tofa’s state; and four out of the seven states in the central middle belt.

Of the 6.6 million votes that had been announced, Abiola had received 4.3 million and Tofa 2.3 million.

However, Babaginda, who was the military ruler, annulled the election, citing the issue of vote-buying and other electoral irregularities.

The annulment led to protests and political unrest, including the resignation of IBB and the emergence of a weak interim civilian government.

It later culminated in the continuation of military rule in the country with Sani Abacha getting to power after a bloodless coup later in the year.