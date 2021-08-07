FBI-Wanted Police Officer, Abba Kyari Detains Man For 11 Months As Family Petitions Inspector-General Of Police

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, while in charge of the Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team, arrested and detained a man, Sunday Okoro, from Sapele, Delta State, since September 2020, following some complaints about threat to life.

SaharaReporters learnt that the suspect’s wife, Mrs Rose Okoro, had now petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, over the “unlawful detention” of her husband for over 11 months.

DCP Abba Kyari

In her petition, the housewife said her husband was arrested in Sapele on September 9, 2020 by embattled ‘super cop’, DCP Abba Kyari and his IRT team from Abuja, following complaints of threats to life made by one Sunny Nwankego.

The woman added that her 14-years-old son was also arrested, handcuffed with the father and paraded like common criminals while their phones were confiscated.

She alleged that her son was detained for over three weeks before he was released.

Mrs Okoro said their lawyer had made several attempts and her husband on three occasions was granted bail but was allegedly frustrated by his prosecutor on alleged instructions of Kyari.

The petition reads in part: “On Wednesday, September 9th, 2020, at about 6:30am, my husband, Sunday Okoro, was unlawfully arrested in our home with our 14 years old son, our gatekeeper, the DJ working in our hotel, my husband sister’s son, Precious and his cousin by some men on mufti who ransacked our private home and hotel without finding any incriminating thing.

“They were all taken to Benin and when l inquired, l was told the police team was not from Benin but led by Abba Kyari before they were transferred to Abuja.

“They were denied bail for 2 weeks until we had a human rights activist, who came to our rescue but before then, the complainant, Sunny Nwakaego, who is not a policeman, dragged my husband to a school in Benin in the company of the police team for torture every morning.

“The lawyer was able to secure the release of our son and the gateman, but the DJ was not allowed to go until we paid the sum of 600,000 naira, while my husband was still held, maltreated and kept in an abattoir from Sept. 9th to Oct. 27th, 2020 before taken to Area Court in Mpape that has no jurisdiction to entertain an alleged case of threat to life.

“The area court in Mpape declined jurisdiction and my husband was remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre with no concrete evidence of the offence till May 19, 2021, when he was arraigned for a case of threat to life and act of terrorism at the Federal High Court Abuja.

“The judge granted him bail on health grounds over the unlawful torture he went through in the hands of the police for urgent medical attention before he goes blind but was refused bail before the complainant filed another fresh charge in another Federal High Court for threat to life and act of terrorism again.

“The complainant and DSP Fasasi Abiodun asked the IRT prosecutor to file a murder charge against my husband, but the prosecutor refused. Upon his refusal, DSP Abiodun and Abba Kyari took another prosecutor at the FCT who agreed and accused my husband of illegal possession of arms, robbery, a threat to life, act of terrorism but still without evidence.

“Luckily, bail was granted again but DSP Abiodun who led the team of policemen intercepted the prison vehicle at the court gate and hijacked my husband to an unknown destination.

“Meanwhile the FCT prosecutor has filed another case of murder again in another court and the hearing was for July 21, 2021 (Salah day), but the same DSP Abiodun and the FCT prosecutor took my husband to Mpepe prison Nasarawa. After keeping him for days, brought him to a magistrate court on same issue that is before Federal High Court.

“We believe they have been paid heavily to monitor and rearrest him as soon as he is bailed, hence we are seeking all-around justice for my husband, Mr Sunday Okoro, as this is totally unlawful and all those involved should face the wrath of the law.”

The petition is coming amidst Kyari’s probe for his links with Nigeria’s infamous suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who recently pleaded guilty in the United States.

Hushpuppi had narrated how he bribed Kyari according to court documents.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to the suspected fraudster.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had not been able to extradite Kyari yet to the US.