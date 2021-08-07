How My 10-Year-Old Son Became Katsina Vigilante, Wields Gun – Dad

Ado, who is the leader of the group in the area, said that every child of his son’s age already knew how to handle guns because of the incessant killings, raping and abduction for ransom bedeviling the axis.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 07, 2021

Abdulakadir Ado, the father of a 10-year-old boy, who is a member of a vigilante group in the Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, has explained how his son joined the group to defend their community.

According to Leadership, Ado, who is the leader of the group in the area, said that every child of his son’s age already knew how to handle guns because of the incessant killings, raping and abduction for ransom bedeviling the axis.


He added that the situation they found themselves made his son and others to join the vigilante group to fight banditry.

Ado said, “I am speaking to you as leader of the vigilante group in Safana, we have nothing to do than to appreciate God for the situation we find ourselves.  We least expected to see this day, but thank God we were able to make it.

“Everybody in this community has to be a member of the vigilante because whether they join or not when bandits invade the town they will kill everybody. That is why every child of my son’s age already knows how to handle guns.

See Also Insecurity 10-Year-Old Katsina Vigilante, Abdulkadir Wields Gun To Face Bandits 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

“About 60 per cent of villages has been deserted and abandoned; a lot of people have relocated to the cities because of insecurity.

“We are the brave ones that usually confront the bandits any time they launch an attack, and with God’s grace, we always succeed. Even though sometimes they also overpowered us, we never gave up in the fight. 

“I am telling you there’s no month that passes without going to confront bandits,  sometimes we seized their weapons and handed them over to security operatives.

“The guns we seized are uncountable, but I can give an estimate of about 200 firearms since the inception of the vigilante group here. Just between January and now I handed over about 15 guns to the police in this area.  We used to snatch AK-47, AK-49, G3 guns and others from bandits and then take them to the authorities because we are not permitted to hold guns.

“We want the government to train and empower us with some facilities for just a week and we will restore normalcy to our area by the grace of God.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Borno Government Promises Accommodation To Boko Haram Days After Demolishing Worship Centres
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Economy How Nigeria’s Local Government Chairmen Feed On Jumbo Salaries, 17 Allowances Despite Ailing Economy
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Politics Babangida Lives In Eternal Regret, Lost Opportunity To Be Democracy Hero – Afenifere
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Travels To Benin Republic, Meets President Over Sunday Igboho’s Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Travellers in Ekiti, Kill Man, Abduct Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Leadership Crisis: How Osinbajo, Attorney-General Malami Clashed Over Governor Buni-led Committee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Borno Government Promises Accommodation To Boko Haram Days After Demolishing Worship Centres
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Economy How Nigeria’s Local Government Chairmen Feed On Jumbo Salaries, 17 Allowances Despite Ailing Economy
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Politics Babangida Lives In Eternal Regret, Lost Opportunity To Be Democracy Hero – Afenifere
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Kanu Is Technically Still In Kenya By Aloy Ejimakor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Travels To Benin Republic, Meets President Over Sunday Igboho’s Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Travellers in Ekiti, Kill Man, Abduct Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Taraba Polytechnic Matriculation Turns Bloody As Students Injure One Another In Ethnic Clash
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Leadership Crisis: How Osinbajo, Attorney-General Malami Clashed Over Governor Buni-led Committee
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Who Abducted Kaduna Baptist Students Ask Parents To Cough Up N80million
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Headquarters Invites YouTube User For Exposing Apostle Suleman's Money Miracle Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Representatives’ Chairman, Kalu Reacts To Certificate Forgery Allegations
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Over 5,000 Schools In Kaduna Remain Shut Over Fear Of Bandits’ Abductions
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad