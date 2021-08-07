Over 5,000 Schools In Kaduna Remain Shut Over Fear Of Bandits’ Abductions

No fewer than 5,000 public and private primary and secondary schools in Kaduna State have remained shut at the moment, due to the ravaging activities of the bandits and kidnappers who appear to have prioritised schools in the state for attacks.

The shutdown is also based on a directive by the state government announcing the suspension of resumption of both public and private schools across the state.



According to the Annual School Census Report 2018/2019/February 2020 by the state ministry of education, over 5,000 pre-primary to senior secondary schools, both private and public, will be affected by the indefinite closure.

The resumption of schools was scheduled for August 9, but the state government on Friday said this had now been halted “while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies.”

The statement was titled, ‘Military operations delay schools resumption, slow infrastructure projects in high-risk areas,’ and was jointly signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Shehu Mohammed, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The government asked school authorities to comply with the security advisory and also directed the discontinuation of all infrastructure projects at high-risk areas forthwith.

The statement read, “The Kaduna State Government commends the military and police high commands for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state.

“The government praises the doggedness and courage of officers and troops carrying out air and ground operations around the Kaduna/Niger/Katsina/Plateau and Zamfara boundaries. Kaduna State Government has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts.

“As the security operations proceed, the Kaduna State Government has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for August 9, 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and constructions in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies.

“The Kaduna State Government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects at high-risk areas. New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments.

“In light of the development, the state government appealed to the people of the state to show understanding and report any threats to security agencies.”