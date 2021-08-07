Protesting Truck Drivers Block Kaduna Road Over Police Brutality

Drivers of articulated vehicles have blocked the busy Kaduna Eastern Bypass in Kaduna State to protest police brutality against one of them.

They accused police officers along the road of shooting the tyres of a truck after the driver refused to give them a bribe.

The Eastern byepass is the major transit point for travellers coming from the North-Central, North-West and Southern part of the country.

It spans from Kakau village along Kachia road to Mararaban Jos along the Kaduna-Zaria Road.

Goods and services are usually delivered through that road to other parts of Nigeria.

The blockade has caused hardship for other road users.