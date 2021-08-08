Anambra Government Threatens Workers: Obey IPOB Sit-at-home Order, Lose August Salary

This is contained in a public announcement by the Head of Service, Barry Harry Uduh on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2021

The Anambra State Government has threatened not to pay August salary to any worker who abstains from work on Monday in obedience to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

IPOB had on July 30 ordered sit-at-home in the South-East every Monday, until Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, is released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The proscribed group said the lockdown tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ will also affect schools and marketplaces.

It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

Reacting to the order, the state Head of Service, Uduh said, “The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the State must attend to their duties on Monday, 9th August 2021 as failure to do so will result in severe sanctions, including loss of salary for the month of August.

“All Hon. Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries are to monitor and report compliance, please. Kindly give this information the widest publicity in your Establishment.”

