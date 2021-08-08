BREAKING: Nigerian Billionaire Businessman, Idahosa Okunbo Is Dead

It was learnt that Okunbo had been battling with a protracted illness.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 08, 2021

Billionaire businessman and Chairman, Ocean Marine Services Limited, Capt. Idahosa Okunbo is dead.

 

According to family sources on Sunday morning, the billionaire politician died in London, United Kingdom. 

 

He was 63 years old.

 

Though the cause of death was still sketchy at the time of filing this report, The Boss gathered that his passing could be connected to his long battle with cancer. 

 

Okunbo was a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. 

 

He was also a trained commercial pilot.

 

Okunbo had his primary education at Government Primary in Benin City, old Bendel State, now Edo State. 

 

From there, he attended Federal Government College,Warri and studied at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Training Centre, Zaria, Kaduna State, to become a professional commercial pilot at 21. 

 

He also attended ACME School of Aeronautics, Fort Worth Texas in 1983, where he obtained an Airline Transport Pilot License.

He was a flight captain with Intercontinental Airlines for about two years, and was employed by Okada Airlines for three years.

 

He retired from piloting at the age of 30 in 1988 and ventured into private business.

Okunbo was the founder and Chairman of CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company (CPDC), The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, Abuja, Wells San-Carlos Agro Farms Ltd, and others. 

 

He also served as either chairman or director on numerous company boards in Nigeria. 

