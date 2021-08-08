Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha To Build Tuition-free Islamic University In Buhari’s Hometown, Daura

Okorocha, a senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Rochas Okorocha Foundation would build the university.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2021

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has promised to build an Islamic University in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown.

Okorocha, a senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Rochas Okorocha Foundation would build the university, PREMIUM TIMES reports. 

The former governor was recently conferred with the traditional title of Maga Alherin Kasar Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk.

Isa Halidu, who represented Okorocha at an event in Daura on Saturday, said students would enjoy free tuition and accommodation at the university.

“Because the Emir of Daura made me a traditional titleholder, I am going to give a gift, perhaps, that would never be forgotten. I will build an Islamic university with modern facilities under Rochas Okorocha Foundation and to be commissioned by myself in Daura town,” he said.

He said this is because the emirate and Katsina State, in general, had shown him tremendous affection.

Okorocha noted that his Foundation has built schools and undertaken many developmental projects in other states, hence paying back Daura town for what President Buhari had done for Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Anyone Who Dares To Come Out On Monday In South-East Will Regret Their Life—IPOB Denies Suspending Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Nigeria Police, FBI Breached Right Of Disgraced Police Chief, Abba Kyari With Hasty Actions—Northern Groups
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Must Not Enforce Sit-at-home On Residents – Abia Government Warns
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Why I Left Nigeria For Benin Republic, Not Intimidated By Buhari Government—Yoruba Secession Agitator, Akintoye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Anambra Government Threatens Workers: Obey IPOB Sit-at-home Order, Lose August Salary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Why Akwa Ibom State Government Is Arrogant, Insensitive, Intolerant —Islamic Group
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Anyone Who Dares To Come Out On Monday In South-East Will Regret Their Life—IPOB Denies Suspending Sit-at-home Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Nigeria Police, FBI Breached Right Of Disgraced Police Chief, Abba Kyari With Hasty Actions—Northern Groups
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion ENUGU STATE: Nkanu East Community Resorts To Bamboo Bridges, As Government Neglect Hits Harder By Ifeanyi Ozoani
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Free Bayelsa Club Owner, Detain Wife, Father-in-law Over N185million Ransom Shortfall
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Must Not Enforce Sit-at-home On Residents – Abia Government Warns
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity We Know About A Network Behind Kidnappings, Killings In Northern Nigeria—Arewa Consultative Forum
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: What IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Told Us In DSS Custody—#Dunamis5 Activist Opens Up
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Left Nigeria For Benin Republic, Not Intimidated By Buhari Government—Yoruba Secession Agitator, Akintoye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Human Rights Activist, Sowore Backs IPOB's Sit-at-home Order For South-East Residents Over Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Anambra Government Threatens Workers: Obey IPOB Sit-at-home Order, Lose August Salary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Two Nigerians Jailed, To Be Flogged As Pakistani Associate Faces Death In Malaysia For Drug Trafficking
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad