Foursquare Gospel Church's Ex-General Overseer, Badejo Is Dead

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has announced the death of its former General Overseer, Dr Wilson Badejo.

He was 74 years old.

The National Secretary of the church, Rev. Yomi Oyinloye, in a statement announced the death of the cleric who was the church's leader between 1999 and 2009.

The statement said Badejo died on Saturday after a brief illness.

“He was a great achiever, an accomplished servant of God, a role model, a bridge builder, mentor, teacher par excellence, an apostle and respected family man.

“Dr Badejo served the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria in several ministerial capacities, crowning his stewardship at the apex as the General Overseer of the Church from 1999 for 2009.

“He was a man of many parts who was able to unlock socio-cultural gateways, and in the process successfully endeared several friends and loved ones from all walks of life across the divide,” the church said.

Oyinloye said Badejo touched the heart of everyone who came his way, adding that the church was greatly saddened by the loss.

He, however, encouraged members of the church to take solace in the fact that the late Badejo lived a fulfilling, God-fearing and impactful life.

Oyinloye called for prayers for the family of the deceased and the church following the loss.