Human Rights Activist, Sowore Backs IPOB's Sit-at-home Order For South-East Residents Over Nnamdi Kanu

A human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore has asked residents of the South-East region to comply with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB’s) Monday sit-at-home order.

“I totally support a Sit-At-Home for ‪#FreeNnamdiKanu‬ ‪#Revolutionnow,” the activist posted on Twitter.‬

Omoyele Sowore

IPOB had on July 30 ordered a sit-at-home in the South-East every Monday, until Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, is released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu was illegally arrested in Kanya and taken to Nigeria where he has been in the custody of the DSS for charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony, among others, since July 2021.

The proscribed group said the lockdown tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ will also affect schools and marketplaces.

It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region.

The group in a statement on Sunday insisted it would push for the implementation of the sit-at-home order despite police warning and threats by state governments in the South-East.