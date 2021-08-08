Obey Sit-at-home Order On Monday To Support Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Tells South-East Residents

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2021

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked all residents of the South-East region to comply with its sit-at-home order every Monday until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released.

Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony brought against him by the Nigerian government over his campaign for the Republic of Biafra.

IPOB had on July 30 ordered a sit-at-home in the region.

The proscribed group said the lockdown tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ will also affect schools and marketplaces.

It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

Emma Powerful, IPOB Publicity Secretary in a statement on Sunday advised all residents to stay indoors in total compliance tomorrow (Monday).

The statement read, “We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind all Biafrans and friends of Biafran that the Monday sit-at-home order is sacrosanct. The entire Biafra land will be locked down every Monday from 6:00am to 6:00pm beginning from tomorrow, August 9, 2021until our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was abducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria and locked up in DSS (Department of State Services) dungeon in clear violation of international laws, is freed.

“Consequently, there will be no movement throughout Biafra land on Mondays until our leader who is suffering for our freedom is released. This protest is peaceful but firm. Everybody is advised to stay indoors in total compliance.

“All markets, schools, motor parks, airports, and public places in Biafra land should shut down from morning to evening every Monday. We understand the economic implications of this measure but we are constrained to take it so that the world will know that our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not alone in the struggle for Biafra autonomy.

“We want his immediate release and our total freedom, and cannot hesitate to pay any sacrifice needed to achieve this including locking down the entire Biafra land on Mondays. All residents and visitors in Biafra land are advised to comply with the order. Nobody should go out to avoid any clash or intimidation by the wicked Nigeria security agents.”

SaharaReporters, New York

