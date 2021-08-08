Prosecute Suspects Arrested Over Attack On Imo Station, Community Chairman—Group Petitions Police

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has asked the police to prosecute suspected criminals who allegedly attacked Clifford Chukwunonyerem, President-General of Itu autonomous community, in the Ezinihite Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo state.

The suspects were also reported to have attacked Aboh Mbaise police station, looted its armoury on March 3, 2020 and Itu LGA headquarters on October 23, 2020.

RULAAC, in a petition by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 9, Umuahia, Abia state said the delay of the investigating team in charging the suspects to court is suspicious.

The letter read, “We understand that members of the alleged dreaded criminal gang have carried out various attacks on both individuals and government facilities. The petition linked the gang to previous criminal attacks including the March 3, 2020 attack on Aboh Mbaise Police Station and the looting of its armoury, the October 23, 2020 attack on Itu LGA Headquarters and many other attacks listed in the petition.

“The petitioner himself was prompted to write the petition after he was attacked and narrowly escaped murder by members of this alleged notorious criminal gang led by Mr. Chibueze Nwagwu aka 'But why' on Easter - April 5, 2021. The gang allegedly attacked him on the premises of Town School, Itu during a meeting of the Itu Development Union, of which he is the President-General.

“The said gang leader, Mr. Chibueze Nwagwu allegedly led 8 other members of the gang mentioned in the petition to carry out the attack. They were fully armed with guns, cutlasses and petrol and shot sporadically, set ablaze canopies, plastic tables, chairs and the public address system hired and set up for the community development union meeting on the day of incident

“The investigation team is led by CSP Jerry Johnson O/C in charge of the Monitoring Unit, Zone 9 Umuahia and the IPO is Supol Kelechi Mbah.

“The petitioner, in the course of the investigation, tendered some videos of the scene of attack. Investigation has progressed to a reasonable stage and we believe that there's enough evidence to charge the matter to court.

“The petitioner informed us that Alex Eberendu and Nnanyere Osuagwu have both made confessions admitting that they sponsored the criminal attack on him (petitioner). He further informed us that the witnesses including the Councillor representing Itu ward at the LGA have also made statements testifying that those attackers came with 3 guns.

“The continued delay by the investigating team in charging the matter to court on the excuse that they are waiting to verify the certificate of recognition of His Royal Highness Eze Ben Adindu before charging the case to court leaves us wondering about the actual motive for this delay. The certificate of the traditional ruler has nothing to do with the substance of the case."

The group said the "undue delay" has emboldened the suspects who are currently on bail to continue to threaten the life of the petitioner.

It added that the suspects are "openly boasting that nothing will come out of the case despite the overwhelming evidence against them".

"We wonder where their confidence is coming from," it added.

“The petitioner informed us that Nnanyere Osuagwu and Alex Eberendu are threatening to assassinate him if he does not withdraw the case from Zone 9 Police HQ Umuahia.

"He further informed us that he has also come under pressure by many people who are calling him from home to withdraw this case in other to save his life. He said some have also offered him one million Naira to withdraw the case or risk assassination.

“RULAAC calls on you sir to direct the investigation team led by CSP Jerry Johnson of the monitoring unit not to compromise and to charge this matter to court without further delay,” the group said.