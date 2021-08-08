Soldiers Watched As Invaders Killed My People, Said No Order To Stop Attack—Nigerian Monarch

According to the monarch, the soldiers deployed in the area said they could not defend the helpless victims because there was no instruction that they should do so.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 08, 2021

The paramount ruler of Irigwe ethnic nationality in Plateau State, The Bra Ngwe Irigwe, Rt Rev Ronku Aka, has said soldiers watched as his people were killed by suspected herdsmen during a recent invasion of Bassa Local Government Area. 

According to the monarch, the soldiers deployed in the area said they could not defend the helpless victims because there was no instruction that they should do so. 
File photo used to illustrate story

Aka stated this when the President of the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Rev Gideon Para-Mallam, led other officials of the non-governmental  organisation on a sympathy visit to  his palace in Miango, Sunday Punch reports.

The group had earlier taken relief materials to internally displaced persons on Friday

The traditional ruler said it was obvious that state governors and local government chairpersons in the country were helpless in curbing insecurity despite being called chief security officers of their respective areas. 

Aku said, “I don’t blame the local government chairman in Bassa or the governor of the state over the calamity that has befallen my people.

“At peace meetings, the governor will give order but the security men will go and do a different thing.

“During the recent attacks in my communities, the soldiers and other security operatives were around. As the invaders were carrying out the attacks in Jebu Miango and advancing to other communities we expected them to confront the invaders and stop the destruction going on but that did not happen.

“When I enquired what was happening, some soldiers cried to me that they did not receive the order to repel the attackers on the communities.

“Some of them who expressed frustration over the situation wondered the essence of holding guns which they could not use and left the scene while the attackers continued with their destruction in the communities.

“If the security agents were deployed and allowed to do their job, may be, the attackers would not have succeeded with their evil plans and my people would not be suffering what they are experiencing at the moment.

“But we don’t want more deaths in the communities. I have told my people not to retaliate what was done to them but we need justice going forward.”

Some gunmen last week invaded over 10 communities in the local government area, killing over 40 people and burning over 400 houses.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Abduct 16 Persons In Ondo, Amotekun Rescues Two Victims
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Insecurity Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Kidnappers Demand N270m Ransom To Release 9 ABU Students
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Bandits Now Go House To House To Kidnap In North —Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Associate Professor In Benue
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: In 2015, Osinbajo Said President's Failure To Secure Lives And Property, Impeachable Offence
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Nowhere Safe Under Buhari, Sultan-led JNI Laments
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Prosecute Suspects Arrested Over Attack On Imo Station, Community Chairman—Group Petitions Police
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Foursquare Gospel Church's Ex-General Overseer, Badejo Is Dead
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Calls Police On Nigerian Protesters In London, Demonstrators Refuse To Back Down, Call President Terrorist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Apostle Suleman Threatens To Sue YouTuber For Exposing His Money Miracle Scam, Gives 7-day Ultimatum
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Provide Aircraft To Corps Members Travelling Far — Nigerians React To Government’s Airlifting Of Corpses Of Akwa Ibom Corps Members
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics What FBI Probe Of DCP Abba Kyari Means For Buhari Government – Former US Ambassador, Campbell
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Chibok Schoolgirl Who Surrendered With Boko Haram Husband Reunites With Family
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Headquarters Invites YouTube User For Exposing Apostle Suleman's Money Miracle Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Babangida Lives In Eternal Regret, Lost Opportunity To Be Democracy Hero – Afenifere
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad